Roswell police work to clear overturned car hauler on busy road

Overturned car hauler prompts road closure (Credit: Roswell Police Department)
Overturned car hauler prompts road closure (Credit: Roswell Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A portion of Hembree Road was promptly shut down as Roswell police responded to an overturned car hauler on the busy roadway.

All westbound lanes were blocked off just after 10 a.m. following the incident. Police say no one was injured, but a massive cleanup would be required before the road could be reopened.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

