Roswell police work to clear overturned car hauler on busy road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A portion of Hembree Road was promptly shut down as Roswell police responded to an overturned car hauler on the busy roadway.

All westbound lanes were blocked off just after 10 a.m. following the incident. Police say no one was injured, but a massive cleanup would be required before the road could be reopened.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

