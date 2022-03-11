Advertisement

APD arrest man in connection to Dec. 31 deadly shooting

Atlanta police have arrested a homicide suspect in connection to the Dec. 31, 2021 shooting...
Atlanta police have arrested a homicide suspect in connection to the Dec. 31, 2021 shooting where a man lost his life.(MGN)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Atlanta police have arrested a homicide suspect in connection to the Dec. 31, 2021 shooting where a man lost his life.

Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequavius Franklin.

Franklin is being questioned for his involvement in the New Year’s Eve shooting, which occurred on the 2000 block of Bethel Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Police say Franklin will be charged accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old...
Mattie’s call issued for missing teenage girl from Clayton County
police raid vape and smoke distribution facility in Gwinnett County
EXCLUSIVE: Businesses selling Delta 8 THC products raided by police sparks lawsuit
Clayton County Police Department is asking for your help finding 22-year-old Rikell Williams.
Have you seen her? Clayton police need your help finding missing 22-year-old
Persons of interest in February Atlanta Beltline shooting
Community pushing for more lights, cameras near Beltline where Atlanta man was found dead