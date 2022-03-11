APD arrest man in connection to Dec. 31 deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Atlanta police have arrested a homicide suspect in connection to the Dec. 31, 2021 shooting where a man lost his life.

Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequavius Franklin.

Franklin is being questioned for his involvement in the New Year’s Eve shooting, which occurred on the 2000 block of Bethel Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Police say Franklin will be charged accordingly.

