APD investigates related shooting incidents in the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating related shooting calls Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of 17th Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is stable. Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a fight.

Another male with a gunshot wound was located nearby on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police learned he was an innocent bystander who was shot during the dispute. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the 17th Street shooting incident is connected to the double shooting on I-75/85 NB Expressway/Fair Drive Friday morning, which killed 29-year-old Darius Ford, and sent another person to the hospital in critical condition.

