Atlanta Braves scheduled to report to spring training on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves season is saved after Major League Baseball and its players reached a labor agreement on Thursday.

It means fans can expect a full baseball season starting in a month.

The front office for the Atlanta Braves confirmed to CBS46 on Friday that the players are required to report to Spring Training on Sunday and full workouts begin Monday.

The first Spring Training game is scheduled for the week from today on March 18.

The Braves will open the new season on April 8 at Truist Park.

CBS46 spoke to baseball fans on Thursday night who are excited about the return of baseball. Many of them, however, are wondering about Freddie Freeman’s future. When the lockout began, Freeman’s future with the Braves was uncertain.

