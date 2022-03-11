Advertisement

Atlanta Police investigating double shooting on I-75/85 Friday morning

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting on the I-75/85 connector northbound at Fair Drive.

Police say one person is dead and one person is critical. All lanes are currently blocked north of Langford Parkway.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS46 news this morning for more details.

