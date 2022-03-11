Atlanta Police investigating double shooting on I-75/85 Friday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting on the I-75/85 connector northbound at Fair Drive.

Police say one person is dead and one person is critical. All lanes are currently blocked north of Langford Parkway.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

