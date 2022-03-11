Attempted drug deal leads to deadly shooting between teens in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are investigating a deadly shooting during an attempted drug deal between two teenagers.

Officers responded to the scene on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. near Lindsey Street and Lindsey Street Park.

According to the preliminary investigation, police found Nydarrian Laye, 16, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Laye was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Lasabyan Mikal Harden, 18, was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and was involved in the shooting.

Police say Harden shot Laye, who then returned fire.

Harden is charged with one count of felony murder.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000 or the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603.

