Bill banning lessons on racism passes Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the most controversial bills this year, banning some discussions about race in the classroom, just passed the state Senate today in Georgia.

Sen. Bo Hatchett says he is trying to keep certain topics regarding race and racism out of Georgia classrooms.

That includes banning any teaching that a person is inherently racist solely because of his/her race or that a person should feel guilty or demeaned by a teacher because of his/her race.

Democrats who are against the bill argued that it avoids the reality of race in America and draws a varue line on what is allowed.

Other opponents argue that it puts undue pressures on teachers to speak about racism as history only.

The bill is not specifically referred to as a bill banning critical race theory, but instead focuses on blocking divise topics and requires schools to form a complaint system for parents.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.