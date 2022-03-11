Advertisement

CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste talks with Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter about season 5

If reality TV is your guilty pleasure, you’ll likely get excited about the newest season of MTV’s Siesta Key.
CBS46's Brooks Baptiste talks with Siesta Key's Juliette Porter. Season 5 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on MTV.
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If reality TV is your guilty pleasure, you’ll likely get excited about the newest season of MTV’s Siesta Key. With a few fresh faces, the show is full of dramatic twists and turns.

Brooks Baptiste talked with one of the cast members to see what fans could expect. Season 5 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coolray in Atlanta
Fuel costs double for metro Atlanta heating and air business
Higher gas prices affecting profits for Brazos Valley rideshare drivers
Rideshare drivers in Atlanta scaling back amid gas price increase
CBS46's Brooks Baptiste talks with Siesta Key's Juliette Porter about Season 5
CBS46 uncovered one of the lowest restaurant health scores in this week's report.
Restaurant Report Card: Emerald China fails with 33; Sushiology scores 100