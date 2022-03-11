Community pushing for more lights, cameras near Beltline where Atlanta man was found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday, a former neighbor of Thomas Arnold outlined a plan to add more lights and surveillance cameras along the stretch of the Beltline where he was found dead last month.

“He was just going to dinner with friends and deserves an opportunity to walk home safely. We all do,” said Honora Handley, who said she formerly lived next Arnold for 13 years in his Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

Arnold was found dead along the Beltline on the morning of Saturday, February 26 with a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Police believe he died from a gunshot wound on the evening of Friday, February 25.

Atlanta Police have not made any arrests, but on Thursday identified three people of interest in the investigation of his death.

The surveillance footage shows three men walking in the vicinity of where Arnold was found dead ahead of a gunshot police have confirmed they heard on separate footage. They have not released that footage.

“This is before the incident [with Arnold], this is just moments before, minutes before the actual gunshot takes place,” said Commander Ralph Woolfolk of APD’s Homicide Department.

In the released footage, police said the men broke into a black BMW along Bernina Avenue NE. They also then followed a woman for a short time along the Beltline.

“And she’s being followed it looks like these three are making unwanted advances,” said Commander Woolfolk.

Police are asking the owner of that BMW along with the woman to come forward to aid in the investigation of the three people of interest.

On Thursday, APD announced they raised the reward to $35,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Honora said that Arnold would regularly walk this stretch of the Beltine from his home to Inman Park restaurants.

“It’s extremely dark, there aren’t lights and it’s not safe for people to traverse up and down this stretch,” said Handley, who is working with neighborhood associations to finance the light and camera installations.

This stretch, the Freedom Park Trail Beltline Connector, is roughly a quarter-mile long on a paved hill that runs into the Freedom Park Trail.

Honora said so far she has support from neighborhood associations in Inman Park, Druid Hills, and Poncey-Highland.

She said if you’d like to support the project, reach out to your local neighborhood association.

“I want to honor Tom in some way. And this is a project that would really benefit a lot of people,” said Handley.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.