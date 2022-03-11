EXCLUSIVE: Businesses selling Delta 8 THC products raided by police sparks lawsuit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Exclusive video obtained by CBS46 shows Gwinnett County officers raiding Element Distribution, a vaping and smoke distribution center, looking for Delta-8 THC products, which up until recently many in the state thought was a legal practice.

#Exclusive #video Gwinnett County businesses believing they are acting in a lawful manor selling Delta 8 THC products are being raided by police. A new lawsuit has been filed saying Gwinnett authorities are misinterpreting the law. The county DA says they are not. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/SJt6XySlYb — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 10, 2022

“From what I’ve seen and known in the past that it was legal, at least federally, and that certain levels of THC was legal,” said Shakinah McNeil, a vape store employee in Gwinnett County.

The products give users a very similar high to the one obtained by taking marijuana.

Under the Georgia Hemp Farming act passed in 2019, it says products derived from hemp carrying no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC can be sold legally.

It doesn’t mention Delta-8 products so many have thought them to be legal.

The Gwinnett County DA said it is illegal under the Hemp act and said some Delta-8 products have caused a number of children to have psychotic episodes.

“The issue is that Delta-8 and Delta-10 are not always derivatives of hemp products and even if they are derivatives of hemp products, the legislature was very specific that hemp is defined as something that contains Delta-9 THC 0.3 or less,” said Brandon Delfunt, Gwinnett County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney.

The issue of whether it is legal or not sparking a lawsuit against the Gwinnett DA by retail sellers.

“I don’t believe it is grey, The Hemp bill basically legalized all cannabinoids, all extracts, unless we’re talking about Delta-9 THC,” said Tom Church, a trial attorney with Pate, Johnson & Church who is representing the retailers.

Those in the business are hoping the lawsuit will bring clarity as the Delta-8 products make up well over half their profits.

“So far, it’s hurt our bottom line and we’re trying to adjust but most of our sale were coming from the Delta-8 products,” McNeil said.

Element distribution said around $2 million dollars worth of product was seized from them and no one was arrested when the raid took place on Feb. 22, and charges still haven’t been brought against them. They said they have always run their business legitimately and continue to do so. The owners tell CBS46 they have been paying taxes to the county on the very same products that were seized.

The DA’s office said it had talks with businesses before their announcement to begin prosecuting people selling Delta-8 THC products, and continues to do so around the legislation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.