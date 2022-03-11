Expert shares money-saving tips for 2022 travel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer 2022 was supposed to be the season for vacation, but some travelers say the only thing up in the air are their plans.

Tamara Drumm hoped to visit family in the northeast, but said she would stay in Atlanta if flights became too expensive.

“I want to be able to travel and enjoy my summer. Hopefully the high prices won’t prevent me from doing so,” said Tamara Drumm.

Willis Orlando, a senior flight expert with Scott’s Cheap Flights, said conflict in Ukraine and Russia could impact flight prices in the United States.

“At the pump you see it immediately. For airfare, it’s usually a two, three, four month lag because airlines buy fuel in bulk ahead of time,” said Orlando.

Orlando said travelers should purchase flights for the spring, summer, and fall as soon as possible.

A domestic flight may cost less than a drive for a quick weekend getaway. Orlando pointed toward round-trip tickets from Atlanta to Miami for less than $100 in the coming weeks.

Fliers may also see deals on international trips, especially to Europe.

However, flights to Asia may be tricky. Many flight routes to Asian countries pass through a Russian airspace. Because of conflict with Russia, these flights will be harder to come by.

Jet fuel is an airline’s biggest expense, making up about 30 percent of what an airline spends money on.

Travelers like Nakisha Bennett, who bought tickets to Mexico and Jamaica early, said the higher prices won’t cast a shadow on summer travel.

“I feel great because if the flights increase in prices I already have my tickets. The amount of money I would usually spend on increases I can use on my excursions,” said Bennett.

