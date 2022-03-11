Families in SW Atlanta worry after EPA finds large amounts of lead in soil

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “We need to be aware. But they’re not talking about it. I ain’t heard nothing about it,” said Michael Hornsby.

That was the response CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy got from father of four Hornsby when asked about what he knew about the EPA’s investigation into hazardous material being found in nearby soil from neighboring TAV Holdings, only a couple of hundred feet away from his house.

“Ain’t knocked on the door, no letters, no nothing,”

The facility takes scrap materials and breaks it down to extract various metals such as copper.

The EPA said it has visited the facility on numerous occasions inspecting conditions there and has taken several soil samples from nearby locations. In some cases finding lead 13 times higher than what is considered safe and could present an imminent and substantial danger to human health and the environment.

Crawford Long Middle School is directly behind the facility and luckily so far no lead has been found in soil samples on school grounds.

The EPA said its investigation did find that the creek that runs between TAV Holdings and the middle school has been contaminated by the facility. The same creek that runs behind Hornsby’s house that his children play in.

“My kids play in the yard. They go back there sometimes so I’m very concerned, yeah they play in the water,” Hornsby said.

He’s also worried after his son recently fell sick. He said the hospital is looking into the cause of the illness.

“My son he just popped up and got sick. So, we don’t know what it was. Took him to the hospital. He’s not coping. So that could be the reason.”

A TAV Holdings spokesperson sent the following statement.

All required permitting is either in place or underway and TAV Holding is currently in communications with EPA and is working to address their concerns. TAV has site improvements and upgrades underway and completed, which would allow the facility to operate as a zero-discharge facility. As discussions continue and move to involve a remediation plan, TAV will comply and execute as required to remediate the affected areas.

The EPA said it plans to continue monitoring the site and will conduct air testing. It will hold a virtual community meeting on March 16 at 6pm. That will include their agency, the GAEPD, and the GA DPH.

