Family canvasses Johns Creek neighborhood searching for missing Indiana mother

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a missing Indiana woman canvassed a North Atlanta neighborhood Friday in an effort to ramp up an investigation.

Groups of loved ones, volunteers, and Johns Creek Police went door to door asking neighbors if they had seen missing 31-year-old Ciera Breland Locklair.

Locklair was last seen at her in-law’s home in Johns Creek the week of February 20. Her husband, Xavier Breland Jr., reported her missing in their home state of Indiana at the end of February. Xavier is now a person of interest, sitting in an Indiana Jail on unrelated charges.

John’s Creek police said they aren’t sure if Ciera ever left Georgia.

Electronic billboards were recently put up in John’s Creek to raise awareness of Ciera’s disappearance. Johns Creek police said the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information for information to help them find the missing woman.

Jeannie Bush, Ciera’s aunt, said the family is completely shattered.

“We need her home. We miss her,” said Bush. “And if Ciera, if you’re watching, we love you. We miss you. And we’ll never stop searching until we find you.”

Ciera is 5-feet-tall with blond hair. Family says she drove a white 2017 VW Tiguan with the license plate RMB5869.

