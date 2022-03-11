Fentanyl-laced candy seized in Griffin drug bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two men are in custody after a failed traffic stop led to a drug bust, where candy disguised as fentanyl was found.

On Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., Griffin police attempted to stop a car in the El Charro parking lot located on the 1500 block of North Expressway.

Police say the car drove over a curb, ran through a stop sign, hit a car before hitting a tree coming to a stop.

According to a police spokesperson, the men in the car ran away from the scene. The men were caught and identified as Johnny Freeman, 46, and Artaevious Goggins, 34.

Freeman and Goggins are at the Spalding County Jail on numerous traffic, weapon, and narcotic violations, including the trafficking of MDMA/Ecstasy and Fentanyl.

Three people were injured when they got hit by Freeman’s car. The victims went to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.

