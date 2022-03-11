Advertisement

Fentanyl-laced Ecstasy seized in Griffin drug bust

Two men are in custody after a failed traffic stop led to a drug bust, where candy disguised as fentanyl was found.(Griffin Police Department)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two men are in custody after a failed traffic stop led to a drug bust where they found Ecstasy that had been laced with fentanyl.

On Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., Griffin police attempted to stop a car in the El Charro parking lot located on the 1500 block of North Expressway.

Police say the car drove over a curb, ran through a stop sign, and hit a car before hitting a tree coming to a stop.

According to a police spokesperson, the men in the car ran away from the scene. The men were caught and identified as Johnny Freeman, 46, and Artaevious Goggins, 34.

Freeman and Goggins are at the Spalding County Jail on numerous traffic, weapon, and narcotic violations, including the trafficking of MDMA/Ecstasy and Fentanyl.

Three people were injured when they got hit by Freeman’s car. The victims went to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.

