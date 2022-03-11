Fire at Alpharetta apartment complex affecting nearby roads

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alpharetta Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Ivywood Lane.

Our Alpharetta Fire Department is working hard to extinguish a fire on Ivywood Ln. Mansell Rd. and Old Roswell Rd. have... Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Mansell Road and Old Roswell Road have been shut down at Warsaw Raod. Traffic on Mansell, Westside Parkway and Old Roswell is being affected. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

MAP OF THE AREA

There is no work yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

