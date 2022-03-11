Fire at Alpharetta apartment complex affecting nearby roads
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alpharetta Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Ivywood Lane.
Mansell Road and Old Roswell Road have been shut down at Warsaw Raod. Traffic on Mansell, Westside Parkway and Old Roswell is being affected. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
MAP OF THE AREA
There is no work yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.