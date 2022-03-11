FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible overnight; snow and frigid wind chills Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of north Georgia, including Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Rain will transition to a period of wet snow and the snow could be heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph. Roads will be slippery in the warning area, avoid driving if possible early Saturday morning.

Winter alerts (CBS46)

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of northwest Georgia, including Carroll, Douglas, Cobb, Cherokee, Dawson counties... and points North. This is where a dusting to up to 0.5″ of snow is possible. This could cause slippery roads early Saturday.

As the storms system approaches late Friday night, we will see the possibility of severe weather southeast of I-85. The biggest threats will be heavy downpours and strong damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Areas southeast of I-85 are under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe weather. The greatest threat of severe weather will be between 11pm Friday until 5am Saturday morning.

Severe weather risk (CBS46)

Temperatures plummet into the 30s overnight. It will also be very windy. There is a Wind Advisory for the entire viewing area from 1AM to 7PM Saturday. We will see wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Saturday Forecast:

Windy and very cold. Decreasing clouds. Wind chills in the teens.

High: 37°

Average High: 64°

Wind chill temperatures Saturday (CBS46)

A hard freeze arrives Saturday night- temperatures will be in the 20s for more the 12 hours so bring sensitive vegetation inside!

