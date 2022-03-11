Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for NW Georgia Tonight

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong cold front arrives tonight and brings us heavy rain, isolated storms, snow showers, and plummeting temperatures. A Winter Weather Advisory is out from 4am-1pm Saturday for NW GA including parts of Metro Atlanta. These areas could see light accumulating snow before sunrise and slippery roadways through Saturday morning.

From 4am to 1pm Saturday
From 4am to 1pm Saturday(cbs46)

Friday Forecast:

Cloudy, foggy with light rain through the day.

High: 59°

Average High: 64°

Chance of Rain: 60%

What You Need to Know:

Heavy rain arrives around midnight tonight. Isolated severe storms with gusty winds are possible before 2am. The greatest risk for storms is south of the city.

Snow & Isolated Storms
Snow & Isolated Storms(cbs46)

Temperatures plummet into the 30s and NW GA will see a chance from rain to snow around 1-2am. NW GA will see a few hours of snow showers before sunrise. Light accumulations are likely.

Tonight
Tonight(cbs46)

By sunrise Saturday it is dry, freezing, and very windy. It will be extremely windy all day Saturday with gusts up to 40mph.

Wind gusts between 30-40mph Saturday
Wind gusts between 30-40mph Saturday(cbs46)

A hard freeze arrives Saturday night- temperatures will be in the 20s for more the 12 hours so bring sensitive vegetation inside!

