Advertisement

Former President Donald J. Trump coming to Banks County for rally

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, and a member of...
President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., right, and a member of the military, left, stands as members of the military are recognized during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(WCTV)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former President Donald J. Trump is coming to Commerce, Georgia, for a rally on March 26 in support of David Perdue, who is running for governor of the state of Georgia.

“I’m proud to have President Donald Trump’s endorsement and look forward to welcoming him back to Georgia to rally support for our campaign,” said David Perdue. “Georgians are ready for a bold conservative who will fight the political establishment, instead of caving to radical liberals like Brian Kemp has done every step of the way.”

The rally will take place at the Banks County Dragway on East Ridgeway Road in Commerce. Here is a timeline of events:

8 a.m. – Parking and Line Opens

2 p.m. – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4 p.m. – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7 p.m. – President Trump Delivers Remarks

You must register for a ticket to attend. Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Georgia legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Georgia Gov. Kemp talks about qualifying for re-election and gas tax
Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia