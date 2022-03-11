Former President Donald J. Trump coming to Banks County for rally

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former President Donald J. Trump is coming to Commerce, Georgia, for a rally on March 26 in support of David Perdue, who is running for governor of the state of Georgia.

“I’m proud to have President Donald Trump’s endorsement and look forward to welcoming him back to Georgia to rally support for our campaign,” said David Perdue. “Georgians are ready for a bold conservative who will fight the political establishment, instead of caving to radical liberals like Brian Kemp has done every step of the way.”

The rally will take place at the Banks County Dragway on East Ridgeway Road in Commerce. Here is a timeline of events:

8 a.m. – Parking and Line Opens

2 p.m. – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4 p.m. – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7 p.m. – President Trump Delivers Remarks

You must register for a ticket to attend. Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.