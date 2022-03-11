Fuel costs double for metro Atlanta heating and air business

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When the service calls come in, the technicians go out. But for the first time in more than 50-years of business, Coolray heating and air is feeling the financial pain at the pump.

“So last February, we paid $60,000 in total field costs and this year it’s $120,000. It’s just, it’s crazy,” Coolray President Andy Piercefield said.

Their gas costs have doubled due to record high inflation and the war in Ukraine prompting them to rethink how they run their business with 250 trucks in their fleet.

“With our fleet and stuff like that what we really focus on is can we get the routing better, can we do a better job of keeping them clustered and things like that trying to minimize it,” Piercefield said.

Management said fuel is costing them $120,000 a month and with no relief in sight they may be forced to pass some of their costs on to the customer.

“We have customers almost to Macon, Blue Ridge, to Athens and almost Alabama and the thing is there is no way we cannot go especially if their units break down or something,” Coolray Technician Shawn Dwyer said.

It’s not exactly business as usual which means many companies like Coolray could be adding service call surcharges in order to keep Atlanta homes comfortable.

“We’ll run 600 service calls a day and of those 600 service calls today it’s costing us twice as much to get the truck to the house,” Piercefield said.

