Garbage truck fire on I-285 Westbound past Dunwoody/N Shallowford

By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a garbage truck fire on I-285 Westbound past Dunwoody/N Shallowford.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and the scene is expected to clear within the hour.

Three of five lanes are blocked.

