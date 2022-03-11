DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a garbage truck fire on I-285 Westbound past Dunwoody/N Shallowford.

Vehicle fire I 285 WB between Chamblee Dunwoody Rd and Ashford Dunwoody Rd. Expect heavy delays. @DunwoodyPolice @DCFRpubaffairs are on scene. Only the two left lanes are open at this time. No injuries. #dunwoody #traffic #ATLtraffic #fire — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) March 11, 2022

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and the scene is expected to clear within the hour.

Three of five lanes are blocked.

