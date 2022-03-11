Advertisement

Georgia legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new bill up for discussion in Georgia would put restrictions on several topics in your child’s classroom.

Senate Bill 613, which says in part “no school shall encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.”

The bill is called the Common Humanity in Private Education Act.

If the bill passes, it will place restrictions on how teachers discuss certain topics and provisions related to the teaching of concepts based on critical theories.

House Speaker David Ralston says he hasn’t seen the legislation yet.

If passed, the bill will effect private and non-public schools. The bill is similar to one recently passed in Florida that forbids discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Georgia Gov. Kemp talks about qualifying for re-election and gas tax
Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Gov. Kemp qualifies to run for re-election in Georgia
On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted that he is working with lawmakers to...
Georgia lawmakers working on bill to suspend gas tax