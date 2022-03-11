Georgia legislators discussing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ type bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new bill up for discussion in Georgia would put restrictions on several topics in your child’s classroom.

Senate Bill 613, which says in part “no school shall encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.”

The bill is called the Common Humanity in Private Education Act.

If the bill passes, it will place restrictions on how teachers discuss certain topics and provisions related to the teaching of concepts based on critical theories.

House Speaker David Ralston says he hasn’t seen the legislation yet.

If passed, the bill will effect private and non-public schools. The bill is similar to one recently passed in Florida that forbids discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms.

