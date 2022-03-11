Have you seen her? Clayton police need your help finding missing 22-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police Department is asking for your help finding 22-year-old Rikell Williams.

Williams was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, on the 8700 block of Ansley Way in Jonesboro.

Police say she left her friend’s house and was later involved in a car accident in the Lenox Mall area.

Officials describe Williams as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

