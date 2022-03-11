Advertisement

Mattie’s call issued for missing teenage girl from Clayton County

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old...
The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Mekayla Tamplin.(The Clayton County Police Department)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Mekayla Tamplin.

Tamplin was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, around 6:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Officials describe Tamplin as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing black joggers with pink Nike slides.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta police have arrested a homicide suspect in connection to the Dec. 31, 2021 shooting...
APD arrest man in connection to Dec. 31 deadly shooting
police raid vape and smoke distribution facility in Gwinnett County
EXCLUSIVE: Businesses selling Delta 8 THC products raided by police sparks lawsuit
Clayton County Police Department is asking for your help finding 22-year-old Rikell Williams.
Have you seen her? Clayton police need your help finding missing 22-year-old
Persons of interest in February Atlanta Beltline shooting
Community pushing for more lights, cameras near Beltline where Atlanta man was found dead