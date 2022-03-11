Mattie’s call issued for missing teenage girl from Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Mekayla Tamplin.

Tamplin was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, around 6:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Officials describe Tamplin as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing black joggers with pink Nike slides.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

