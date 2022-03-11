POSITIVELY GEORGIA: Tossed Out Treasures returns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now for a story that is Positively Georgia.

This weekend, Tossed Out Treasures returns to metro Atlanta after a two-year hiatus.

The fundraiser sells gently used items donated by the community. Attendees can expect to find art, antiques, clothing for children, men and women, stuff for the kitchen and home, garden items and more. It is happening at the Perimeter Pointe on Mount Vernon Highway and goes until 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, the event starts at noon and ends at 3 p.m.

At the end of the sale, any leftover merchandise will be donated to metro Atlanta charities.

Since it began in 1992, the event has raised up to $75,000 annually. These funds help more than 30 nonprofit organizations in the community through The Society’s philanthropic grants program, which supports various nonprofits that promote the arts, education, heritage, environment and social services in the city.

Tossed Out Treasures is the Sandy Springs Society’s longest-running fundraiser. Admission is free.

