Restaurant Report Card: Emerald China fails with 33; Sushiology scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth, an Asian restaurant received one of the lowest scores we’ve seen this year.

Emerald China failed with 33-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee handled raw meats and then ready to eat food without changing gloves and washing hands. Plus, an employee brought a box of partially frozen fish from home into the restaurant to serve to customers. Also, dead, and live roaches were seen in the kitchen area.

The manager, Cindy Lu, told us that roaches were not getting into the food. She then took us into the kitchen to show us what they are doing to improve. She said they hired a food safety expert to help them clean-up their act and eliminate the pests.

“When they saw it, we looked at it and they were not there. That’s why we did the cleaning,” ServSafe Food Safety Expert Madelyn Burns said.

There were several other good scores from around metro Atlanta to report this week. In DeKalb County, Scoville Hot Chicken on Blackmon drive in Decatur picked up 93-points. In Cherokee County, The Salty Mule on South Church Street in Canton scored a 96 and in Fulton County, Spondivits on Virginia Avenue in East Point earned 97-points.

And at Sushiology on Ridenour Boulevard in Kennesaw they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business five years and are family owned and operated and they pride themselves in doing sushi differently. Let’s get to the food. You may want to start out with the edamame dipped in that siracha butter. They also have the tempura fried brie, chicken fried rice with the egg on top, the Philly role, the spicy tuna crispy rice, the siren song with salmon inside and this is heaven and hell which is spicy. And that’s what I like and what I’m going with. We’ll see you next week. Boy that’s good!

