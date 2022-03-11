Rideshare drivers in Atlanta scaling back amid gas price increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rideshare drivers across the metro are considering going offline as gas prices skyrocket.

Uber driver Mario Gonzalez is one driver who considered scaling back hours or quitting, after spending almost $200 more than usual to fill up his vehicle this week.

“I almost quit,” said Gonzalez.

Mark Bussey, another Uber driver, said he was taking a short break from the job. His last drive with the rideshare service was two days ago.

“You have to put the money right back inside the tank,” said Bussey. “It’s crazy out here.”

Both Uber and Lyft offer drivers a fuel cashback program. Uber drivers can save up to 25 cents a gallon, while Lyft drivers can save up to 32 cents a gallon.

Both companies acknowledged the impact of the gas price hike on drivers.

In a statement to CBS46, a Lyft spokesperson said in part:

“With more people getting out and about again and riders returning to the platform, even when you account for increased fuel costs, drivers nationally have still been earning more per hour on average than they were a year ago.”

In a statement to CBS46, an Uber spokesperson said in part:

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.