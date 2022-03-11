Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Atlanta | March 12-14, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, the annual parade and multiple parties are happening this weekend. That’s not all there is to do though in metro Atlanta. Check out our list below for suggestions:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WHEN: Noon March 12

WHERE: Midtown Atlanta on Peachtree Street

WHAT: The annual parade returns with more than 2,000 participants, including dancers, musicians, first responders, and Irish and local dignitaries.

COST: Free admission

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 at Fado

WHEN: March 12

WHERE: Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 273 Buckhead Ave. NE

WHAT: The party starts at 7:15 a.m. Watch rugby, enjoy live music and Irish dancers, drink a few pints and enjoy great Irish food. Must be 21+ after 1 p.m.

COST: $20 cover charge starting at 1 p.m.

ShamRock Fest at Park Tavern

WHEN: 2 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Park Tavern in Piedmont Park

WHAT: ShamRock Fest at Park Tavern with Stop Light Observations, Easy Honey and Silly Goose. Get your green on and get ready to shake your shamrocks. Live music, DJs, fried oysters, chicken tenders, shrimp baskets and beer. Food/beverages not included in ticket price.

COST: $20

Green Mile Crawl in Roswell

WHEN: 1 to 8 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Variant Brewing Company, 66 Norcross St.

WHAT: Join hundreds of crawlers decked out in green, enjoying exclusive drink specials, live music, green beer, and the best bars in Roswell.

COST: $19.99-$26.99 plus

Atlanta Green Mile Block Party

WHEN: 6 p.m.-3 a.m. March 12

WHERE: Foxtrot Liquor Bar

WHAT: Join party goers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early! More than 20 participating bars/restaurants in midtown Atlanta. Registration at Tiki Tango and Foxtrot’s back lot. Must be 21. Rain or shine.

COST: $30

St. Paddy’s Party at Line Creek Brewing

WHEN: noon to 10 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, 300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville

WHAT: Hog Pit BBQ will be serving Irish-style food all day long; The Kavanagh Porter Warren Irish Dancers will perform in the Biergarten. Other live entertainment includes Bucky Lastard and The Southside Band. Drink specials.

COST: Free admission

St. Patrick’s Day in Tyrone

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Shamrock Park, 947 Senoia Road, Tyrone

WHAT: The family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration will feature a Shamrock Market, lots of good food, live music and activities for children.

COST: Free admission

Shamrock-the-Block

WHEN: 1 to 10 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Downtown Griffin

WHAT: The afternoon begins the celebration with a Rock-Painting activity for kids of all ages at Park at Sixth hosted by the Griffin-Spalding County Library. The whole family can enjoy traditional LIVE bagpipe music in Downtown at 6pm. After the band plays, our Boozy Stroll kicks off! Grab your Griffin Go-Cup and enjoy the night!

COST: Free admission

St. Paddy’s on Perry

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Perry Street, Lawrenceville

WHAT: In partnership with McCray’s Tavern on the Square and Local Republic, the City of Lawrenceville will host its annual St. Paddy’s on Perry celebration, a day of Irish food, brews, live entertainment and more on the Historic Downtown Square. Live music by Emerald Empire Band and DJ Suspense, Bangers & Mash eating contest and VIP area at McCray’s!

COST: Free admission but VIP tickets available for McCray’s rooftop patio

St. Patrick’s Day at Big Sky

WHEN: 6 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Big Sky Buckhead, 3201 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Two levels of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, live music, Irish-themed shot specials, themed photo booth and more. Sign up for chance to win trip to Ireland.

COST: Free admission

Georgia Pinners Conference

WHEN: March 11-12

WHERE: Cobb Gallerie Centre Park Convention Center, 2 Galleria Pkwy. SE

WHAT: Broad range of classes from influencers, crafters and local and regional experts. Friday classes include fiber art, sheet pan dinner basics, cabinet painting and heat transfer vinyl from Unfinished Wood Co., Alchemy Spice Co., Farmhouse Paint and Sparkle Berry, along with many, many others.

COST: $10 general admission. Bring 5 nonperishable food items to donate to MUST Ministries and receive $5 off at the door. Class tickets and materials sold separately.

Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Science Museum

WHEN: 8 p.m. March 11

WHERE: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Fernbank After Dark features a variety of unique and physically distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations.

COST: $18.90 for members, $23.90 for non-members

“Ain’t Too Proud” Tribute to The Temptations

WHEN: March 11-13

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE

WHAT: “Ain’t Too Proud” is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

COST: $40 plus

Imperial Bizarre Bazaar

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. March 13

WHERE: The Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur

WHAT: Art, crafts, home goods, collectibles, crystals, stones, oddities, bone art, bath and body, locally roasted coffee by the pound and more. Portion of proceeds will benefit Ukraine.

COST: Free admission

5th Annual Atlanta Tattoo Arts Festival

WHEN: March 11-13

WHERE: Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, 75 John Portman Blvd. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: The festival will feature more than 300 of the world’s best tattoo artists tatooing live. See sideshows, live human suspensions and more.

COST: $20-$40 plus

Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market

WHEN: 2 to 6 p.m. March 13

WHERE: City of Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St., Duluth

WHAT: Shop local vendors at the Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market in Downtown Duluth! This event is held monthly on the 2nd Sunday. Local produce, baked goods, locally-made food products and more.

COST: Free admission

Barbie Truck Malibu Tour

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12

WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW

WHAT: The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making a stop in Atlanta. Check out all-new limited edition 70s inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. The truck will be parked near California Pizza Kitchen.

COST: Free admission

Sparkles Shuffle Skate Reunion

WHEN: 9 p.m. March 11

WHERE: Sparkles Family Fun Center, 666 Smyrna Hill Drive SE, Smyrna

WHAT: Annual Sparkles Reunion Shuffle Skate with DJ Silver ATL. Must be 18+.

COST: $15

Athens Home Show

WHEN: March 11-13

WHERE: The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St., Athens

WHAT: See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Meet with local and national vendors.

COST: Free admission

An Evening of Jazz

WHEN: 8 p.m. March 11

WHERE: Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta

WHAT: Experience why jazz matters with accomplished jazz bassist Edwin Williams. It will be a full musical experience of listening accompanied by the rich oral history of jazz. Performance followed by light refreshments.

COST: Admission is free

Tossed Out Treasures

WHEN: March 11-13

WHERE: Former Stein Mart at Perimeter Pointe, 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy.

WHAT: Re-sale of designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, home decor and more. Fundraiser for Sandy Springs Society. Money raised will benefit 30 nonprofits.

COST: Free admission.

If you would like to submit an event for a list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

