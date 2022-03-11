Things To Do This Weekend In Metro Atlanta | March 12-14, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, the annual parade and multiple parties are happening this weekend. That’s not all there is to do though in metro Atlanta. Check out our list below for suggestions:
- WHEN: Noon March 12
- WHERE: Midtown Atlanta on Peachtree Street
- WHAT: The annual parade returns with more than 2,000 participants, including dancers, musicians, first responders, and Irish and local dignitaries.
- COST: Free admission
St. Patrick’s Day 2022 at Fado
- WHEN: March 12
- WHERE: Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, 273 Buckhead Ave. NE
- WHAT: The party starts at 7:15 a.m. Watch rugby, enjoy live music and Irish dancers, drink a few pints and enjoy great Irish food. Must be 21+ after 1 p.m.
- COST: $20 cover charge starting at 1 p.m.
- WHEN: 2 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Park Tavern in Piedmont Park
- WHAT: ShamRock Fest at Park Tavern with Stop Light Observations, Easy Honey and Silly Goose. Get your green on and get ready to shake your shamrocks. Live music, DJs, fried oysters, chicken tenders, shrimp baskets and beer. Food/beverages not included in ticket price.
- COST: $20
- WHEN: 1 to 8 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Variant Brewing Company, 66 Norcross St.
- WHAT: Join hundreds of crawlers decked out in green, enjoying exclusive drink specials, live music, green beer, and the best bars in Roswell.
- COST: $19.99-$26.99 plus
Atlanta Green Mile Block Party
- WHEN: 6 p.m.-3 a.m. March 12
- WHERE: Foxtrot Liquor Bar
- WHAT: Join party goers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early! More than 20 participating bars/restaurants in midtown Atlanta. Registration at Tiki Tango and Foxtrot’s back lot. Must be 21. Rain or shine.
- COST: $30
St. Paddy’s Party at Line Creek Brewing
- WHEN: noon to 10 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, 300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville
- WHAT: Hog Pit BBQ will be serving Irish-style food all day long; The Kavanagh Porter Warren Irish Dancers will perform in the Biergarten. Other live entertainment includes Bucky Lastard and The Southside Band. Drink specials.
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Shamrock Park, 947 Senoia Road, Tyrone
- WHAT: The family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration will feature a Shamrock Market, lots of good food, live music and activities for children.
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: 1 to 10 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Downtown Griffin
- WHAT: The afternoon begins the celebration with a Rock-Painting activity for kids of all ages at Park at Sixth hosted by the Griffin-Spalding County Library. The whole family can enjoy traditional LIVE bagpipe music in Downtown at 6pm. After the band plays, our Boozy Stroll kicks off! Grab your Griffin Go-Cup and enjoy the night!
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Perry Street, Lawrenceville
- WHAT: In partnership with McCray’s Tavern on the Square and Local Republic, the City of Lawrenceville will host its annual St. Paddy’s on Perry celebration, a day of Irish food, brews, live entertainment and more on the Historic Downtown Square. Live music by Emerald Empire Band and DJ Suspense, Bangers & Mash eating contest and VIP area at McCray’s!
- COST: Free admission but VIP tickets available for McCray’s rooftop patio
- WHEN: 6 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Big Sky Buckhead, 3201 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: Two levels of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, live music, Irish-themed shot specials, themed photo booth and more. Sign up for chance to win trip to Ireland.
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: March 11-12
- WHERE: Cobb Gallerie Centre Park Convention Center, 2 Galleria Pkwy. SE
- WHAT: Broad range of classes from influencers, crafters and local and regional experts. Friday classes include fiber art, sheet pan dinner basics, cabinet painting and heat transfer vinyl from Unfinished Wood Co., Alchemy Spice Co., Farmhouse Paint and Sparkle Berry, along with many, many others.
- COST: $10 general admission. Bring 5 nonperishable food items to donate to MUST Ministries and receive $5 off at the door. Class tickets and materials sold separately.
Fernbank After Dark: Night at the Science Museum
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 11
- WHERE: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
- WHAT: Fernbank After Dark features a variety of unique and physically distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus, and science demonstrations.
- COST: $18.90 for members, $23.90 for non-members
“Ain’t Too Proud” Tribute to The Temptations
- WHEN: March 11-13
- WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE
- WHAT: “Ain’t Too Proud” is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- COST: $40 plus
- WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. March 13
- WHERE: The Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur
- WHAT: Art, crafts, home goods, collectibles, crystals, stones, oddities, bone art, bath and body, locally roasted coffee by the pound and more. Portion of proceeds will benefit Ukraine.
- COST: Free admission
5th Annual Atlanta Tattoo Arts Festival
- WHEN: March 11-13
- WHERE: Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, 75 John Portman Blvd. NW, Atlanta
- WHAT: The festival will feature more than 300 of the world’s best tattoo artists tatooing live. See sideshows, live human suspensions and more.
- COST: $20-$40 plus
Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market
- WHEN: 2 to 6 p.m. March 13
- WHERE: City of Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St., Duluth
- WHAT: Shop local vendors at the Duluth Farmers & Artisan Market in Downtown Duluth! This event is held monthly on the 2nd Sunday. Local produce, baked goods, locally-made food products and more.
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12
- WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
- WHAT: The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making a stop in Atlanta. Check out all-new limited edition 70s inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck. The truck will be parked near California Pizza Kitchen.
- COST: Free admission
Sparkles Shuffle Skate Reunion
- WHEN: 9 p.m. March 11
- WHERE: Sparkles Family Fun Center, 666 Smyrna Hill Drive SE, Smyrna
- WHAT: Annual Sparkles Reunion Shuffle Skate with DJ Silver ATL. Must be 18+.
- COST: $15
- WHEN: March 11-13
- WHERE: The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St., Athens
- WHAT: See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Meet with local and national vendors.
- COST: Free admission
- WHEN: 8 p.m. March 11
- WHERE: Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta
- WHAT: Experience why jazz matters with accomplished jazz bassist Edwin Williams. It will be a full musical experience of listening accompanied by the rich oral history of jazz. Performance followed by light refreshments.
- COST: Admission is free
- WHEN: March 11-13
- WHERE: Former Stein Mart at Perimeter Pointe, 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy.
- WHAT: Re-sale of designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, home decor and more. Fundraiser for Sandy Springs Society. Money raised will benefit 30 nonprofits.
- COST: Free admission.
