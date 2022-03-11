Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said he sees sanctions and war as a time of...
Leader of Belarus said he's glad Ukraine war started
A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of...
$4 gas is the tipping point for most drivers, prompting lifestyle changes
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
A stolen boat crashes into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride