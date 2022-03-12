Atlanta Hawks celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night on March 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks are hosting Hispanic Heritage Night on March 13 when the team hosts Indiana at State Farm Arena, according to a press release.

The night will celebrate the rich culture of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through various in-game elements, music, dance, food and an exciting night of Hawks basketball. To add to the evening, the starting lineups will be announced in Spanish.

Singer Christna Quinones will perform the U.S. national anthem prior to tipoff. Other special performances include Los Mariachis, a traditional mariachi band and Karen y Ricardo, a Salsa Dance Duo who will perform during a timeout.

Special food selections will be offered, including a nacho stand at the portable cart, located just outside of Section 116 and nachos and tacos, which will be available at the south end of Section 103.

State Farm® will host Hispanic Organization Promoting Education (HoPe) as a special Good Neighbor guest for the night.

iHeart’s Z105.7. #1 Para Hits de Hoy! will provide special in game moments, with Orlando Mix announcing the starting lineup and Karla, from The Enrique Santos Morning Show, hosting Name That Tune.

The Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night is part of the league’s 16th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A Latin Nights program. The program includes celebratory warmup shirts and merchandise, team community activities and in-arena elements at select games throughout the month of March.

For more information about the Hawks Hispanic Heritage Night and to secure tickets, visit Hawks.com/promotions.

