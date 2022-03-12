Advertisement

Fandemic Tour making Atlanta debut March 18-20 at Georgia World Congress Center

Multiple actors from ‘Walking Dead,’ other shows scheduled to attend
FANDEMIC
FANDEMIC(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fandemic Tour will makes its debut in metro Atlanta this week and its an event that you don’t want to miss.

The star-studded tour will bring together fans and their favorite celebrities, producers, cosplayers and artists from across the pop culture multiverse.

Multiple actors from “The Walking Dead” will attending including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sarah Wayne Collins, Michael Rooker, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz and Chandler Riggs.

FANDEMIC
FANDEMIC(WGCL)

Other guest stars include Sebastian Stan from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Stephen Amell from “Arrow,” Cary Elwest from “The Princess Bride,” Sean Patrick Flanery from “Boondock Saints,” John Barrowman from “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood,” James Masters from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Emily Swallow from “The Mandalorian” and many more.

Additionally, fans will be able to meet artists like Kirk Manley, Arthur Suydam, and Rob Prior.

In addition to autographs and photo ops, the ultimate fan experience will feature once-in-a-lifetime Q&A sessions, discussion panels and more.

FANDEMIC
FANDEMIC(WGCL)

The tour is happening March 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center on Andrew Young International Boulevard NW. Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20.

FANDEMIC
FANDEMIC(WGCL)

General admission tickets available for $30-$60 depending on day. 3-day pass available. Military and first responders will receive a discount. Costumes are encouraged, but restrictions apply.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer and actress Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50
Downed tree in metro Atlanta on March 12
Snow, rain, wind and power outages reported in North Georgia, metro Atlanta
French bulldog stolen in DeKalb County
DeKalb County home burglarized, family says property and puppy stolen
Truck stuck in Walmart parking garage
Truck becomes stuck in Howell Mill Road Walmart parking garage