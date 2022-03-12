Fandemic Tour making Atlanta debut March 18-20 at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fandemic Tour will makes its debut in metro Atlanta this week and its an event that you don’t want to miss.

The star-studded tour will bring together fans and their favorite celebrities, producers, cosplayers and artists from across the pop culture multiverse.

Multiple actors from “The Walking Dead” will attending including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sarah Wayne Collins, Michael Rooker, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz and Chandler Riggs.

Other guest stars include Sebastian Stan from “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Stephen Amell from “Arrow,” Cary Elwest from “The Princess Bride,” Sean Patrick Flanery from “Boondock Saints,” John Barrowman from “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood,” James Masters from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Emily Swallow from “The Mandalorian” and many more.

Additionally, fans will be able to meet artists like Kirk Manley, Arthur Suydam, and Rob Prior.

In addition to autographs and photo ops, the ultimate fan experience will feature once-in-a-lifetime Q&A sessions, discussion panels and more.

The tour is happening March 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center on Andrew Young International Boulevard NW. Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20.

General admission tickets available for $30-$60 depending on day. 3-day pass available. Military and first responders will receive a discount. Costumes are encouraged, but restrictions apply.

