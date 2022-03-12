FIRST ALERT: Rain and snow through 7 AM; Windy and cold this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and snow will continue in north Georgia through 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It’ll be dry this afternoon, but windy and much colder.

A winter storm warning is in effect for northwest Georgia until 1 p.m. this afternoon. The warning includes Ellijay, Calhoun and Rome, where 2 inches of snow will be possible this morning, which may create dangerous driving conditions.

A winter weather advisory is in effect further south, including Cobb, Cherokee and Douglas counties in metro Atlanta. A dusting of snow is possible -- at best -- in the advisory area with a low impact on driving. The city of Atlanta is not under the advisory.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia until 7 p.m. this evening. Winds of 15-25 mph are expected throughout the day with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A freeze warning is also in effect for all of north Georgia until 11 a.m. Sunday with temperatures expected to drop well-below freezing Saturday evening in metro Atlanta. Remember to bring in sensitive plants today due to the cold weather.

Rain and snow are expected to gradually move south into metro Atlanta through 7 a.m. After 7 a.m., it’ll quickly dry out with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. It’ll stay dry for the rest of the weekend, but remain cold.

Next First Alert Day

After this morning, mark your calendars for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next weather system will bring rain to north Georgia Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

