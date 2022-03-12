Advertisement

Mattie’s call: 72-year-old man out of Clayton County, have you seen him?

Mattie’s call: 72-year-old man out of Clayton County, have you seen him?(Clayton County Police Department)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -The Clayton County Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Jesse Dillard, who has Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Dillard was reported missing on Friday, March 11, near the 9200 block of Tee Trace in Riverdale.

Investigators learned Dillard left his home to go on a walk and never returned.

Dillard is described as a black man with brown eyes, a bald head, is 6-feet-0 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or call 911.

