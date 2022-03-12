Mother, sons charged after 2 people shot with water beads in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother and her two sons were charged after the juveniles reportedly shot two people at the tennis pro shop on Hunnicutt Place with plastic handguns loaded with Orbeez, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police say that the two juveniles entered the pro shop around 6 p.m. March 7 and began shooting a male employee from about 20 feet away intentionally and without justification. The employee was hit about 10 to 12 times in the face and neck area. The juveniles were reportedly laughing while they shot the employee.

They then ran into the parking lot and intentionally shot a female in the back multiple times before they ran away.

The LaGrange Police Department posted a photograph of the juveniles on their social media page and they were identified.

At 10:45 a.m. March 12, police officers met with the two males and their mother. Based on the intentional act of the juveniles, they were both charged with Reckless Conduct and Simple Battery. Their mother was also charged with Parental Responsibility to Supervise.

Neither victim was seriously injured but the LaGrange Police Department would like to make it known that these kinds of reckless behaviors from anyone intentionally trying to cause harm to others with these plastic guns will not be tolerated. These guns, albeit toys, can cause serious bodily harm. They also look like real weapons which could result in deadly encounters and even more serious consequences. LaGrange Police say anyone caught intentionally shooting these projectiles at another will be charged accordingly.

The police department says they have responded to several recent calls involving persons being struct with Orbeez or water beads. It is believed that people are being inspired by videos they see on social media.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.