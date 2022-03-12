Roswell Police warning about banana distraction theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police have issued a warning about a pair of pickpockets who are using using sneaky tactics to steal from their targets.

Police say two men stole an elderly man’s wallet at a Aldi’s store on Mansell Road.

The man in front reported yelled, “You’re standing on my banana!”

The thief then shook the victim’s pant leg to distract him while the other stole his wallet.

The crooks reportedly left in a white Chrysler Pacifica and then used the victim’s credit cards to purchase nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize the thieves, call the police.

