Snow, rain, wind and power outages reported in North Georgia, metro Atlanta
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some residents of north Georgia woke up to a light dusting of snow on the ground this morning and all residents of metro Atlanta are waking up to very windy conditions.
Georgia Power is currently reporting there are 352 outages and 41,332 customers are currently without power.
The wind is expected to last much of the day and downed trees and wires are expected. A wind advisory in place until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Check back here often for the latest information on the weather conditions and information on power outages and other wind damage throughout the region.
