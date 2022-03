Snow, rain, wind and power outages reported in North Georgia, metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some residents of north Georgia woke up to a light dusting of snow on the ground this morning and all residents of metro Atlanta are waking up to very windy conditions.

FIRST ALERT: Snow showers in Cobb County moving southeast toward Atlanta through 10 AM. Latest >> https://t.co/jgJZj36ZN2 | #FirstAlertATL | @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OnMHxTGBlz — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) March 12, 2022

Georgia Power is currently reporting there are 352 outages and 41,332 customers are currently without power.

Here's a look at downtown Blue Ridge in Fannin County from @WeatherGary. Share your #weather and #snow photos with us. Tag #FirstAlertATL or @CBS46 on Twitter or share in comments on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/krnUmCnvE2 — CBS46 (@cbs46) March 12, 2022

The wind is expected to last much of the day and downed trees and wires are expected. A wind advisory in place until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Daffodils ๐ŸŒผ blooming in the midst of snow flurries โ„๏ธ @Ella__Dorsey @cbs46

Hoping this is the last of winter! pic.twitter.com/TfzZY197Nk — ๐‘ฎ๐’–๐’“๐’—๐’Š๐’“ ๐‘ซ๐’‰๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’”๐’‚ (@gurvircbs46) March 12, 2022

