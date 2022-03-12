ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Singer and actress Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50 of cancer, according to TMZ.

TMZ says her husband, Kevin Surratt, said that she had been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer for a year before she passed away.

Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Braxton’s most famous sister is singer Toni Braxton. Her other sisters were Towanda, Trina and Tamar. The sisters and their mother, Evelyn, appeared on the We TV reality show “Braxton Family Values” for a total of 147 seasons, according to TVLine.com.

She also appeared in the third season of “Marriage Boot Camp” with her husband and released two R&B albums, 2014′s “Crash & Burn” and 2018′s “On Earth.” Additionally, she hosted a radio show on BLIS.FM called “The Traci Braxton Show.”

Her family was reportedly with her at the time of her death.

The Braxton family has several ties to Georgia. Tamar Braxton reportedly invested $10 million in Atlanta real estate in November 2021. Towanda, Trina and Toni have all lived in the metro Atlanta area at some point.

