Advertisement

Singer and actress Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 13th Annual McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Ernest Moral Convention Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Singer and actress Traci Braxton has died at the age of 50 of cancer, according to TMZ.

TMZ says her husband, Kevin Surratt, said that she had been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer for a year before she passed away.

Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Braxton’s most famous sister is singer Toni Braxton. Her other sisters were Towanda, Trina and Tamar. The sisters and their mother, Evelyn, appeared on the We TV reality show “Braxton Family Values” for a total of 147 seasons, according to TVLine.com.

She also appeared in the third season of “Marriage Boot Camp” with her husband and released two R&B albums, 2014′s “Crash & Burn” and 2018′s “On Earth.” Additionally, she hosted a radio show on BLIS.FM called “The Traci Braxton Show.”

Her family was reportedly with her at the time of her death.

The Braxton family has several ties to Georgia. Tamar Braxton reportedly invested $10 million in Atlanta real estate in November 2021. Towanda, Trina and Toni have all lived in the metro Atlanta area at some point.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Downed tree in metro Atlanta on March 12
Snow, rain, wind and power outages reported in North Georgia, metro Atlanta
French bulldog stolen in DeKalb County
DeKalb County home burglarized, family says property and puppy stolen
Truck stuck in Walmart parking garage
Truck becomes stuck in Howell Mill Road Walmart parking garage
Andrew Young exhibit
New exhibit in metro Atlanta honors Andrew Young