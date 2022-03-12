Truck becomes stuck in Howell Mill Road Walmart parking garage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large struck became stuck on Friday afternoon in the parking garage of a Walmart in metro Atlanta.

It happened at a store on Howell Mill Road. The Atlanta Fire Department said earlier they had to check the garage’s structural integrity to be sure it was safe. All entrances/exits for the garage are currently blocked off.

The driver says he wish that someone had warned him of the low clearance. He was not injured during the incident.

