APD investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta
Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one male dead in northwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.
Police confirm a man was shot and killed @cbs46 https://t.co/GSgfxkCBac— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 13, 2022
Details are limited and there is no information on the shooter.
Stick with CBS46 News as new updates become available.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.