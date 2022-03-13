APD investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one male dead in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.

Police confirm a man was shot and killed @cbs46 https://t.co/GSgfxkCBac — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 13, 2022

Details are limited and there is no information on the shooter.

