APD investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting which killed one male in northwest Atlanta.(WGCL)
By Lauren Sennet
Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one male dead in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 1000 block of Hollywood Road.

Details are limited and there is no information on the shooter.

