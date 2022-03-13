Advertisement

Atlanta Police working 2 shootings on west side of Atlanta

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KOLD)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road SW on the west side of Atlanta.

Police say they responded to a person sot call shortly before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male who had been shot.

Atlanta police also responded to a person shot call shortly before 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Fairburn Avenue. They found a male who had been shot in the leg at that locations.

At this time, no other information is available about either shooting. Check back for updates.

