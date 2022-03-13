Atlanta Police working 2 shootings on west side of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road SW on the west side of Atlanta.

Police say they responded to a person sot call shortly before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male who had been shot.

Atlanta police also responded to a person shot call shortly before 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Fairburn Avenue. They found a male who had been shot in the leg at that locations.

At this time, no other information is available about either shooting. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.