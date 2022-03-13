FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning tonight, more rain Tuesday & Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for tonight; lows will drop near/below freezing. The freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10AM Monday. The freezing temperatures could harm/kill sensitive vegetation, so make sure to keep them covered until10am Monday morning.

Tonight's lows (CBS46)

Freeze warning (CBS46)

After tonight, lows will be much milder and only drop to the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY FORECAST:

Sunny and gorgeous! After a cold start, temperatures will warm to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

There is a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system brings rain and storms to the forecast.

Tuesday Impacts: Rain

Wednesday Impacts: Rain and storms

No severe weather is expected.

Rain totals: 1/2″ to 1″ rain north of I-20

1″ to 1.25″ rain south of I-20

First Alert 7 day forecast (CBS46)

We’ll be back in the 70s by Thursday!

Another system moves in late in the week. We have another FIRST ALERT for Friday. This system will bring us rain and possible thunderstorms.

