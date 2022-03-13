FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Until 11am

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a Freeze Warning in effect until 11am tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the 20s overnight will cause damage to sensitive vegetation.

Tuesday Forecast:

Very cold in morning. Abundant sunshine and lower winds. Chilly in the afternoon

High: 54°

Average High: 65°

Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

A gradual warm-up is in store for next week Temperatures push the 70s by St. Patrick’s Day. Next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.

