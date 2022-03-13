Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Until 11am

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a Freeze Warning in effect until 11am tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the 20s overnight will cause damage to sensitive vegetation.

until 11am
until 11am(cbs46)

Tuesday Forecast:

Very cold in morning. Abundant sunshine and lower winds. Chilly in the afternoon

High: 54°

Average High: 65°

Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

A gradual warm-up is in store for next week Temperatures push the 70s by St. Patrick’s Day. Next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A wind advisory remains in effect for all of north Georgia until 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous wind gusts in Atlanta through 7 p.m.
Downed tree in metro Atlanta 3/12/22
Strong winds bringing down trees in metro Atlanta
First Alert Evening Weather Forecast for 3/12/22
First Alert Weather Evening Forecast for March 12, 2022
First Alert: Snow moves in overnight
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible overnight; snow and frigid wind chills Saturday