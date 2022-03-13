FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Until 11am
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a Freeze Warning in effect until 11am tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the 20s overnight will cause damage to sensitive vegetation.
Tuesday Forecast:
Very cold in morning. Abundant sunshine and lower winds. Chilly in the afternoon
High: 54°
Average High: 65°
Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
A gradual warm-up is in store for next week Temperatures push the 70s by St. Patrick’s Day. Next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.