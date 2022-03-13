Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, 94, passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell has passed away at the age of 94.

Massell was the 53rd mayor of the City of Atlanta, serving in city hall from 1970-1974.

The city announced his passing on social media Sunday morning, in a statement from current mayor Andre Dickens. Dickens said he was deeply saddened to learn of Massell’s death.

“Sam’s impact on our city was immeasurable. His time as Mayor made history in so many ways. He was Atlanta’s first and only Jewish Mayor, he laid the groundwork for MARTA—which connected neighborhoods and residents across our city—and he paved the way for better representation of women and minority participation in City government. Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew. He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion. I call it drawing circles, but Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation. That is why I asked him to join our transition team. Rest well, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved him.”

Massell was the president of the Buckhead Coalition for more than three decades was often nicknamed the ‘mayor of Buckhead.’ Massell was Atlanta’s first Jewish mayor.

The Atlanta City Council also issued a statement after learning of Massell’s passing.

“A visionary leader for our city, the Council joins the community in mourning the loss of former Mayor Sam Massell. Among his many achievements, he made MARTA what it is today and improved our transit system to attract jobs, investment and generate economic development. A catalyst for change, he also pioneered minority opportunities in Atlanta’s government. He will be deeply missed and his passion for civic service and making a difference in our city will be forever remembered.”

MARTA also released a statement following Massell’s passing.

“MARTA mourns the loss of Atlanta political and civic giant and former board member Sam Massell. MARTA would not exist but for the dedication and persistence of Massell, who convinced the Georgia Legislature, and later voters, to approve the local option sales tax that continues to fund MARTA to this day. His political antics in the early days of the MARTA referendum are legendary, as are his grassroots efforts riding the bus to communities and explaining the sales tax on a chalkboard. MARTA was fortunate to have such an ardent support and we remain forever in his debt. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Sandra, his children, extended family and his countless friends.”

