Georgia State to face Gonzaga in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia State Panthers waited for almost a week to find out their fate in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers are a No. 16 seed. They’ll take on No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday, March 17th in the First Round of the Big Dance. They’re in the West Region so they’ll play in Portland, Ore at the Moda Center.

Georgia State won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to earn the league’s automatic bid. GSU beat Louisiana 80-71 on Monday, March 7th to punch their ticket to the Tournament.

Postseason play won’t be easy for the Panthers since they face top-ranked Gonzaga. The 26-3 Bulldogs are the top overall seed for a second straight season. They’re a No. 1 seed for a fifth time in program history.

GSU is making its sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its fourth since 2015. The Panthers couldn’t be any hotter entering the Big Dance having won 10 straight contests. h.

It’ll be these two programs second meeting. They first met in 1994 during the regular season. Gonzaga beat Georgia State 90-65 at The Kennel in in Spokane, Wash.

Game times will come out on Sunday night. The winner of this game will face No. 8 Boise State or No. 9 Memphis on Saturday.

