Large fire causes heavy damage to home in DeKalb County

A house on Turner Heights Drive in DeKalb County is heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home in DeKalb County suffered heavy damage after a large fire ripped through the home Saturday evening.

According to the the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Deprtment, the home on Turner Heights Drive had heavy smoke and flames coming from the window when units arrived on scene.

Crews were unable to fight the fire from inside the home because a “large collection of items” did not allow firefighters to gain entry into the home. Once crews were able to ventilate the home, they were able to gain access inside the house, where they extinguished the remainder of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

