Major crash closes I-20 westbound east of Thornton Road
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Interstate 20 westbound is shut down just east of Thornton Road because of a major crash, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
At this time, it is not known what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved. The crash was reported at 9:19 a.m.
Drivers should seek alternate routes if able.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
