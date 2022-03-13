Advertisement

Major crash closes I-20 westbound east of Thornton Road

Major crash I-20 westbound 3/13/22
Major crash I-20 westbound 3/13/22(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Interstate 20 westbound is shut down just east of Thornton Road because of a major crash, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved. The crash was reported at 9:19 a.m.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if able.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brandon Williams arrested for February Atlanta BeltLine murder.
Man arrested for February murder on Atlanta BeltLine
Arrest for Atlanta Beltline murder
Man arrested for Atlanta BeltLine murder
Vigil for Atlanta spa shootings one year ago
Vigil for one-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Man shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office wanted for 2 homicides