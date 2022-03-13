Advertisement

Man arrested for February murder on Atlanta BeltLine

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have the shooter in custody for the death of Thomas Arnold, who was killed on the Beltline.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Brandon Williams is accused of shooting 60-year-old Arnold on Feb. 26.

Williams was taken into custody at a hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday.

He is now facing several charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for two other people, believed to be on the run, involved in the homicide.

All three of the possible suspects were seen on surveillance near the Beltline.

