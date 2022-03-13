Advertisement

Marietta police investigate deadly crash where a driver struck a tree

The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash which killed a driver who struck a tree.(MGN)
By Lauren Sennet
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash where a driver struck a tree.

Investigators have identified the victim as 25-year-old Gary Dubiel of Canton.

Police say the incident happened on Interstate 75 northbound at South Marietta Parkway around 6:00 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dubiel was traveling in his 2012 Nissan Altima, he failed to stay in his lane and traveled left of the roadway striking a tree. Dubiel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marietta police are asking anyone with information to call Officer B. Gunkle at 770-794-5357.

