Vigil for one-year anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One year after the Atlanta spa shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women, a community shared a message of strength.

Robert Peterson’s mother, Yong Ae Yue, was one of the victims. Peterson spoke at a vigil in Blackburn Park on the anniversary of the shooting on Saturday.

“Life after this tragedy has been about grieving, healing and reflection. But this past year has not been easy. Our family not only grieves on March 16, but every day because of the continued trauma,” said Peterson.

One woman attending the vigil shared how the senseless violence changed her life.

“I’ve always minimized and normalized some of the microaggression that I experienced that blatant racism and the discrimination. To me, it was just you take it, you absorb it and you move on. Not once did I really think this may actually have a threatening effect on my life,” she said.

Over the past few years, the AAPI community has faced a major increase in violence across the country. While the pain can feel unbearable and violence can make victims feel small, the community becomes stronger by lifting up one another.

“My mother lived so that we could have a better life and do better. She would want us to continue to live and make her proud by leaving an impact on the world,” said Peterson.

