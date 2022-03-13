Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s Office involved in shooting Saturday night



By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night on Highway 81 at Robertson Road.

According to a Facebook post, the shooting stemmed from a call of a person using his vehicle to ram other vehicles near the scene.

All Walton County deputies are safe. The Facebook post did not say whether or not the person in the vehicle was injured.

Road closures are in effect. Avoid the area. Check back for updates.

